Comparing Nuwellis (NUWE) & The Competition

Nuwellis (NASDAQ: NUWE) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nuwellis to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis’ peers have a beta of 20.19, indicating that their average stock price is 1,919% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nuwellis and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis Competitors 211 877 1666 36 2.55

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 18.59%. Given Nuwellis’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuwellis has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuwellis and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million -$15.84 million -0.40 Nuwellis Competitors $999.91 million $120.58 million 129.87

Nuwellis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93% Nuwellis Competitors -248.11% -29.16% -15.64%

Summary

Nuwellis peers beat Nuwellis on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Palestine, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

