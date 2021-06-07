Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) Hits New 52-Week High at $132.68

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €132.68 ($156.09) and last traded at €131.24 ($154.40), with a volume of 461180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €128.68 ($151.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €115.80. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion and a PE ratio of -31.89.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

