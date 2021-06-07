Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.20

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 66862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

