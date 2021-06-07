Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 88,217 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Zendesk accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of Zendesk worth $26,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zendesk by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,260,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after buying an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,100,000 after acquiring an additional 123,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zendesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $1,271,181.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,858,626.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,576 shares of company stock worth $28,193,994. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.72. 3,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,134. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.75 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.96.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

