Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $12.32 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 555,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,802 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,545,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 560,166 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 332,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 262,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,052,000.

BSCO remained flat at $$22.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

