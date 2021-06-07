Cornichon Trading Down 6.2% This Week (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $1,032.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00064593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00272102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00223326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.83 or 0.01121876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,043.94 or 0.99699936 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,619,370 coins and its circulating supply is 17,377,521 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

