Cortex (CTXC) Market Capitalization Reaches $49.42 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $49.42 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00077593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00026665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.88 or 0.01056389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.28 or 0.10318473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00054478 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

