Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.44

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 17783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

CMRE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

