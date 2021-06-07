Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.07)-(0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $162-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.66 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.20)-(0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $336.00.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.73. 1,936,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,647. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $211.54 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,808,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.