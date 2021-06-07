COVER Protocol (COVER) Price Reaches $236.79 on Top Exchanges

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $14.97 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One COVER Protocol coin can now be bought for about $236.79 or 0.00720468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00072886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00026424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.04 or 0.00985939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.00 or 0.09788333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050259 BTC.

COVER Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2021. COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,510 coins and its circulating supply is 63,221 coins. COVER Protocol’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cover Protocol provides peer to peer coverage with fungible tokens. It lets the market set coverage prices as opposed to a bonding curve. Cover Protocol allows DeFi users to be protected against smart contract risk. It stabilizes the turbulent DeFi space by instilling confidence and trust between protocols and their users. By bridging the gap between decentralized finance and traditional finance, Cover Protocol aims to open the doors of DeFi to all investors. The COVER Token and Migrations (SAFE2 to COVER) The exact token distribution can be found here. In our original plans, we had a tentative amount of 55,000 $COVER to be migrated. However, the amount of $COVER eligible in the snapshot for claiming (for those who missed the $SAFE =>$SAFE2 migration) was lower than expected by 150 tokens. For now, this difference of 150 $COVER will be minted to the treasury and we will hold a vote for $COVER holders to decide on what we do with these tokens.On release, $SAFE2 holders can migrate to $COVER while those who missed the $SAFE -> $SAFE2 migration will be eligible to claim a partial amount of their snapshotted balance. There will be a MIGRATE button on the left bottom of the side nav. This page refers to the updated version of COVER. Historical data prior to the update can be consulted here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

