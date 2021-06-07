CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Receives $4.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial cut CRH Medical to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM remained flat at $$3.99 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,867. The stock has a market cap of $285.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.62.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. CRH Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. Equities research analysts expect that CRH Medical will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth $18,894,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CRH Medical by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in CRH Medical by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,348,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 1,457,508 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth $2,739,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth $2,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

