CryptEx (CRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $18.95 or 0.00056245 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $18,754.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,807.82 or 1.00319557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00040085 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00076421 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001042 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC.

About CryptEx

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

