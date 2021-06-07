Crypto.com Coin One Day Volume Hits $57.09 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $57.09 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00072326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00025800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00972871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.30 or 0.09639320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00049213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.