CUMROCKET Price Up 88.4% This Week (CUMMIES)

CUMROCKET (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. One CUMROCKET coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUMROCKET has a total market capitalization of $149.18 million and $2.35 million worth of CUMROCKET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUMROCKET has traded 88.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00068629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.73 or 0.00285312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.83 or 0.00255047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.36 or 0.01198056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,083.15 or 1.00216204 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.90 or 0.01099568 BTC.

CUMROCKET Coin Profile

CUMROCKET’s total supply is 1,410,659,380 coins. CUMROCKET’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

Buying and Selling CUMROCKET

