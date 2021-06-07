D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 10,963 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.96. 37,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,967,117. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

