D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,481 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,483 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.7% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 238,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $405.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,445. The stock has a market cap of $382.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

