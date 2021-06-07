D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,974 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 98,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CONE traded up $4.68 on Monday, reaching $79.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,349. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.45.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

