D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Trims Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $129.36. 2,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,550. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,841. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

