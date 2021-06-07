Delphy Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,812.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $522,512.35 and approximately $35,812.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00073890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.62 or 0.00992941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.11 or 0.09878622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051014 BTC.

Delphy Profile

DPY is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

