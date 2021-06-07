Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.99

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 27581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.51.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Devon Energy by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.