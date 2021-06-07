DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been given a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.08 ($20.10).

DIC traded up €0.09 ($0.11) on Monday, hitting €14.95 ($17.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 12 month high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.94.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

