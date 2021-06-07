dKargo Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges. dKargo has a market capitalization of $125.62 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dKargo has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

