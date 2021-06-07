DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

DLHC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.90. 25,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,808. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $161.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.97. DLH has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DLH by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 79,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DLH by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in DLH by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 127,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in DLH by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in DLH by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

