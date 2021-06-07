Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of DCBO stock traded up C$1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$64.34. 103,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,008. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$60.05. Docebo has a twelve month low of C$26.04 and a twelve month high of C$86.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

