Dock (DOCK) Reaches Market Cap of $55.92 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Dock has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $55.92 million and approximately $92.05 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00077536 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00117916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00026763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.44 or 0.01056549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.38 or 0.10349389 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

