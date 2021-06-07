DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $9.18 on Monday, reaching $242.42. The stock had a trading volume of 275,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.04. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of -185.17 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.42 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

