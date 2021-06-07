Dragon Coins Tops One Day Volume of $2,767.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $2,767.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00075356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00027073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.24 or 0.01041434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.78 or 0.10128606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.