Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0102 on Exchanges

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $55.90 million and approximately $921,848.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

