Elastos (ELA) Market Cap Hits $82.12 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $4.26 or 0.00011662 BTC on major exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $82.12 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009673 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000221 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000892 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,164,754 coins and its circulating supply is 19,277,536 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

