Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 3,164.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,874,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Element Solutions by 137.1% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,497 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,824,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. 1,079,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

