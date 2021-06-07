EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.29

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.29 and last traded at $128.20, with a volume of 368592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.46.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,407,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.