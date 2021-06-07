EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.29

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.29 and last traded at $128.20, with a volume of 368592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.46.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.
In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,407,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EMCOR Group Company Profile (NYSE:EME)
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
