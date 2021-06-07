Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,023,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,105 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 164,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 89,185 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ESRT opened at $12.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -87.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.