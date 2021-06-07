Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO Sells 964,134.00 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 951,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded down 1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 27.90. 838,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,502. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 23.25 and a 12-month high of 33.20.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.92.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.