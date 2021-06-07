Everest Price Tops $0.48 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Everest has a market cap of $56.10 million and $1.19 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everest has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00283278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00251863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.49 or 0.01165819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,497.89 or 1.00328638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

