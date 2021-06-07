Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,729 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $69.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

XOM traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,046,672. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

