Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.78. 13,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,332. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $302,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.