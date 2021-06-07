Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,766 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

ORLA opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.04.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

