Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 410.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,414,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter.

BIPC opened at $72.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.67. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 50.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

