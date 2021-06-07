Fiera Capital Corp Sells 3,955 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $134.34 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.