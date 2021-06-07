First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.44

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.44 and last traded at C$18.37, with a volume of 226309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCR.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.43. The company has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

