First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,165 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $60.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

