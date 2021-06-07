First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $23 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after buying an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,129,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,451,000 after buying an additional 409,067 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $81.68 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

