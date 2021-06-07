First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $7.38 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

IWS stock opened at $117.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

