First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060,094 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,351,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,322,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 170,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,172,000 after buying an additional 137,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $139.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $139.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.