First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,600 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $424.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.49 and a 1 year high of $424.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

