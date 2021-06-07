First Horizon Corp Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in S&P Global by 99.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $382.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $398.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

