First Horizon Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Horizon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wind River Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,759,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 70,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,249,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,328,000 after acquiring an additional 85,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $219.17. 111,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $149.85 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.