First Horizon Corp Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.29. 30,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,996. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $98.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.