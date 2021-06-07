First Horizon Corp Sells 2,403 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Horizon Corp lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $37,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.73. 157,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,007,516. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.96.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.23.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

