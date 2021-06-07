First Horizon Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Horizon Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 505,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $36.07. 331,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,384,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.